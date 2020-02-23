PIA Hagerstown campus hosts open house event

The event featured informationa about the aviation industry.

HAGERSTOWN, Md (WDVM)–The Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics Hagerstown campus hosted an open house to recruit potential students for their programs.

The event focused on highlighting aviation career demand as well as issues trending in the aviation industry. Event organizers used the event as an opportunity to talk about what a potential student’s future could look like in the aviation industry. People affiliated with the school said the event drew in people from all walks of life coming to check out the school for a variety of reasons.

“There are some people who come because they want a new skill they’ve done something for so long and now want to do something new, there are some people who are fresh out of high school. I actually just gave a tour to an Air Force veteran. People come for all sorts of reasons,” said first semester PIA Hagerstown campus student, Noah Gomez-Kling.

Hagerstown’s PIA campus will host a career fair in mid-March to give more information about the aviation career field.

