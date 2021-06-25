Physician’s assistants don white coats at college graduation ceremony

After a rough Covid year studying to be physicians assistants, graduates from the Frostburg State University program celebrated Friday in their white coats as they move into the medical profession.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — After all the hard work studying for that degree to be a physician’s assistant, these Frostburg State University graduates donned their white coats to enter the work world on Friday.

The graduates celebrated their rite of passage at the University System of Maryland-Hagerstown campus.

Sagar Chennupaci hails from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. He has just completed his rotations to fulfill his final requirement before entering the medical profession. He thinks he timed his career decision just right.

“Especially because of COVID, I think it’s a really good time to get into health care to help others,” said Chennupaci.

Sam Cantler enrolled in college with plans to be on an athletic medical staff. His goals have since broadened.

“This experience has been incredible. It’s totally different. I went to Frostburg for undergraduate for athletic training, which is a health care field — but it’s a lot different going to P.A. school because the knowledge is so much more in-depth. It’s just been really challenging and really rewarding,” said Cantler.

Victoria Rohrer plans to specialize in dermatology. A plus for her on this graduation day, she says, is simply that “it’s just been really nice staying in my hometown because I was born and raised in Hagerstown, Maryland, so just being here with my community.”

Her classmate Mackenzie Quinn lives just over the state line in Pennsylvania and said going through the program during the pandemic presented unique challenges.

“This year’s obviously been kind of tough with COVID, so it’s been an interesting learning experience. But I think it’s really bonded us in a really unique way,” said Quinn.

The graduates concluded their ceremony pledging a professional oath to perform their duties with dedication to the field of medicine.