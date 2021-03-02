Photos of McDonald’s armed robbery suspect released

BURTONSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Police Department is investigating an armed robbery of a McDonald’s restaurant located in Burtonsville on February 27 around 9:07 p.m.

According to officials, the suspect entered the restaurant announced the robbery and threatened an employee with a handgun. Officials say the suspect was able to steal a cash register that included cash and fled the scene.

Officials have released pictures of the suspect from surveillance footage and is asking for the public’s help in identifying the pictured suspect.

Anyone with information about the suspect or this incident is asked to contact the Montgomery County Police Department Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5100. All callers will remain anonymous.