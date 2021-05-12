Photography exhibit in Hagerstown celebrates 50 years of the C&O canal

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — This year, the C&O Canal turns 50. The Washington County Arts Council is celebrating with a photography exhibit at its gallery on South Potomac street in Hagerstown.

Photographers are showcasing the more-than 184-mile trail along the Potomac River from Georgetown in Washington, D.C. to Cumberland, Maryland. Photos reflect the recreational, cultural, historic and natural resources of the towpath, which once was a major transportation route to move western products to eastern markets. Three dozen photographers submitted more than 80 photos for the exhibit.

Mary Anne Burke, executive director of the Arts Council, said, “The council is very excited. We came up with the idea and we were excited that the partners wanted to work with us on this and I think they were also pleased.”

The gallery, in downtown Hagerstown’s “Artist Alley,” will display the photographs until June 1.