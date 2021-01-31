Photographer documents city’s diversity with “Faces of Frederick” project

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) – An amateur photographer’s collection of portraits was popular on social media this week after he posted a photo series of people’s faces he photographed in Downtown Frederick.

Mark Johnson from Gaithersburg, created his “Faces of Frederick” project four years ago when he met a man at a gas station who he says had an “interesting” face.

“This city is full of really, really, memorable, interesting faces,” he said. “Very culturally diverse.”

Johnson asked the man’s permission to take his photo and proceeded to walk up and down Market Street for the next two hours, asking people on the street to take their picture.

“I did about 30 that first day,” Johnson said.

Johnson’s photos started gathering more attention after he began posting collections on a local Facebook group.

Some people Johnson approaches on the street thinks he’s trying to sell them something but, Johnson said he takes them just for personal enjoyment.

“… I just wanted to have my own collection and maybe frame a couple of them here and there,” he said. “But 350 pictures later, here I am.”

Johnson said he’s planning another photo shoot in march when the weather gets warmer.

“It’s a treasure trove of faces for a photographer. I really look forward to doing it again.”