Phoenix Recovery Academy partners with FCPS

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Phoenix Recovery Academy is a private recovery high school in Frederick, Maryland, that supports recovering adolescents. The school aim to help teens who suffer from substance use disorders further their education in a trigger-free environment.

Frederick County Public Schools are now teaming up with the recovery high school to expand recovery resources to public school students in the area.

With this new partnership, the Academy will be able to go into the Frederick County Public Schools system and offer direct resources to public school students.

“We’ll be able to directly work with school coordinators, social workers, and counselors within the school. We will also be able to do education presentations for staff, as well provide direct support, to students struggling,” said Jessica Jeffery, Phoenix Recovery Academy community relations director.

The partnership will also help teach FCPS staff about recovery and triggers within the classroom. They are aiming to help staff notice the students who may benefit from a recovery high school.

Students do not need to finish their whole high school career at the recovery school. They can come in for a semester and transfer back to public school, it is all about what time frame is best for the student.

“Our ultimate goal is to make everyone aware that, you know, adolescents can recover and we want that to happen and we’re hopeful that, you know, parents, and staff will recognize this as a positive, said Phoenix Recovery Academy Executive Director Heather Whitcomb.