Philadelphia man facing multiple gun, drug-related charges in Cumberland

CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDVM) — A Philadelphia man is facing a number of drug and gun-related charges in Allegany County, Maryland.

Police say 31-year-old Tombosa Haile was pulled over by officers on Interstate 68 on Tuesday night around 8:30 after Sheriff’s Officers say he was driving in an unsafe manner. Police also say Haile came close to striking the front of a deputy’s patrol car. During the stop, police found a loaded handgun, over two ounces of suspected cocaine and a large amount of money.

Allegany County Sheriff’s Officers seized a large sum of U.S. dollars, a loaded handgun, and over 2 ounces of suspected cocaine. Photo courtesy of Allegany County Sheriff’s Office.

Police also learned that Haile didn’t have a driver’s license and was not allowed to possess a firearm due to past federal and state criminal convictions.

He is currently facing charges of possession of cocaine and possession with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm and ammo by a prohibited person, and possession of a regulated firearm while committing a felony. He also faces charges of possession of a handgun, as well as a loaded handgun, on his person and in the vehicle, possession of a firearm while drug trafficking, and driving without a license among other traffic charges.

Haile is currently being held at the Allegany County Detention Center while he waits for an initial appearance before a District Court Commissioner. 

