Pharmacies encourage social distancing

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — While the public is mandated to stay at home unless absolutely necessary, local pharmacies are looking to make it easier to get prescriptions and medications while also social distancing.

Walgreens and CVS are among pharmacies that have decided to waive charges for anyone having eligible prescriptions delivered to their home.

Pharmacies are also encouraging the community to utilize drive-thrus and if they have to enter the store, make sure they’re doing so at a distance.

Walgreens pharmacist Michael Kassa said his pharmacy has placed signs throughout the store reminding customers to keep their distance from the staff as well as each other.

Walgreens has also implemented a policy every Tuesday from 8 a.m. Until 9 a.m. dedicated to senior citizens and their caregivers.