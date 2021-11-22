PGPD recovers hundreds of guns through program

Many of the guns recovered were after they were involved in a crime

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WDVM) — In efforts to keep streets safer, Prince George’s County tackled gun violence with a gun buy-back program.

Homicides are up in the county and the police department received nearly 300 guns as they partnered with communities throughout the county to host a gun buyback program. Those who turned in weapons were anonymous and received gift cards of up to $175.

Police also accepted unwanted ammunition and B.B. guns at the First Baptist Church of Glenarden and Zion Church. So far this year, Prince George’s County police have recovered 1,240 guns.

“Basically the guns more than likely, if the serial numbers don’t come back as anything of stolen, we will destroy these weapons, if they did come back as stolen they will go back to their lawful owners,” said Cpl. Kyndle Johnson, Prince George’s County Police Department.

Many of the guns recovered were after they were involved in a crime.