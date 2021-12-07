PGPD looking for suspect accused of murder in University Park

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512

UNIVERSITY PARK, Md. (WDVM) — Prince George’s County Police is actively searching for the suspect wanted for a recent fatal shooting in the Town of University Park. The suspect is 18-year-old Andres Aguilar of University Park. He’s charged in connection with the murder of 19-year-old Luis Miguel Utrera of Hyattsville.

Police day on Nov. 17 around 2:35 p.m., officers from the University Park Police Department responded to the 4000 block of Underwood Street for the report of a shooting and vehicle crash. Officers found the victim in the driver’s seat of a car that had struck a tree. The victim was suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Through various investigative techniques, and the assistance of the University Park Police Department, Aguilar was developed as the suspect. He is charged with first and second-degree murder and related charges. The motive remains under investigation.

The Prince George’s County Police Department investigates all homicides in the Town of University Park.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.