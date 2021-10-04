PGPD investigating homicide in Suitland

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Officers in Prince George’s County, Maryland are investigating a homicide in Suitland after a woman was found dead in a home along Navy Day Drive over the weekend.

Police got to the scene just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Officers saw the victim in the home with trauma to her upper body and she was pronounced dead. Police didn’t elaborate more on the nature of her injuries.

Officers also haven’t publicly identified her, but say they are searching for suspects and a motive in the case. If you know anything that may help police in their investigation, they’re asking you to call PG Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.