PGPD investigating homicide in Suitland area

SUITLAND, Md. (WDVM) — A man was found dead in a residential area early Tuesday morning. Prince George’s County Police are now investigating the case as a homicide.

Officers responded to a welfare check on the 4500 block of Rena Road in Suitland, Maryland, that’s when they found the victim suffering from trauma to the upper body. Detectives were on the scene for hours combing through evidence. The victim was pronounced dead on scene. There have been 4 homicides in the county so far this week.

“Right now it looks like this is just an isolated incident, once again our detectives are out here trying to piece together what happened and trying to develop suspects and motives at this time,” said Sgt. Lamar Robinson, Prince George’s County Police Department, public information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 301-516-2512 or for those who want to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-tips (8477).