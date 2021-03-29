PGPD firefighter injured in Landover house fire

The firefighter was taken to the hospital with burn injuries

LANDOVER, Md. (WDVM) — A Prince George’s County firefighter is suffering burn injuries after a house fire in Landover over the weekend.

Officials say the fire broke out early Sunday morning around 4 am when units responded to 8100 block of Finch Court. Crews found a 2-story single-family home with fire coming from an attached garage.

While firefighters were working to clear the fire, the roof collapsed, injuring one firefighter. He was taken to the hospital with burn injuries. Officials say all residents got out safely. There’s no word on the cause of the fire.

A may day was sounded when the roof collapsed.