PALMER PARK, Md. (WDVM) — Prince George’s County Police are investigating a homicide in Palmer Park Friday evening.

Police say around 5:30 p.m., they got a call about a shooting along Belle Haven Drive, where upon arrival, officers found a man with gunshot wounds in a parking lot.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. PGPD says detectives are working to find suspects in the case.