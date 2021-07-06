PGPD charges suspect with attempted murder and assault on officers

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Demetri Reese, a 29-year-old from Washington, D.C., is in custody for attempted murder and assault of two Prince George’s County police officers. 

The incident happened around midnight on July 4 when a car that Reese was in the passenger seat of was stopped for multiple traffic violations. While officers were conducting the stop, officers say Reese tried to forcibly exit the car and when he was taken to the ground, pulled out a loaded gun. After a struggle with the officer, Reese shot his gun but only hit himself in the leg.

Reese is facing other charges also such as being in possession of a firearm as a felon and is being held without bond.

