Peter Manfredonia pleads not guilty to second murder charge

Video is from WDVM’s previous coverage on May 27, 2020
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A college student who avoided capture in several states for six days after a homicide, kidnapping and home invasion spree in Connecticut has pleaded not guilty to a second murder charge and other crimes.
Twenty-three-year-old Peter Manfredonia took part in the arraignment at Milford Superior Court on Tuesday via a video feed. A judge set bond at $5 million on the new charges, which stem from the May 24 fatal shooting of Nicholas Eisele.
The former University of Connecticut student was previously charged with murder and other crimes in a fatal sword attack in Willington. He was eventually captured in Hagerstown, Maryland.
