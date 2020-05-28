Peter Manfredonia arrested in Washington County, Maryland in connection with 2 homicides

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Police say Peter Manfredonia was arrested Wednesday night at the Pilot Travel Center near the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland. He is a suspect in connection with two homicides in Connecticut and has been on the run for six days.

The Hagerstown Police Department said Wednesday evening that an Uber driver dropped Manfredonia, 23, off in Hagerstown on Tuesday, May 26. The first homicide was reported on Friday, the Associated Press reports. Investigators followed Manfredonia through New Jersey, to Pennsylvania, and now Maryland.

Peter Manfredonia (Handout)

Manfredonia’s escape vehicle, a stolen Hyundai Santa Fe, was recovered in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, according to the Pennsylvania State Police. Trooper Petroski tweeted that Manfredonia took an Uber to Hagerstown from a Sheetz in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.

Manfredonia was taken into custody at the Pilot Travel Center on Halfway Blvd in Hagerstown, Md.

According to police, Manfredonia allegedly killed 62-year-old Ted DeMers with a machete on Friday. The Associated Press reports that Manfredonia then allegedly left to another man’s home and held him hostage — stealing his guns and truck before driving to Derby, Connecticut. That’s when Manfredonia is accused of fatally shooting 23-year-old Nicholas Eisele, an old high school classmate. He then kidnapped Eisele’s girlfriend with her car and later left her at a rest stop in New Jersey on I-80, The Associated Press reports.

This is a developing story and will be updated.