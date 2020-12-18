PETA names City of Frederick a “Vegan-Friendly” city

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) – The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) came out with their list of the top 10 vegan-friendly small cities in the nation, including the city of Frederick.

Coming in at number three, PETA lists Frederick as a great place to grab anything from cheesy vegan pizza to vegan gourmet doughnuts.

The list was created from community input to find the best vegan-friendly cities with a population of 300,000 people or less.

“We got a lot of feedback,” Executive Assistant of PETA’s Communications Department Crystal Silmi said. “And we analyzed that feedback in terms of how many vegan options are available, what’s the vegan culture like in these cities, how accessible, and the number of vegan-friendly places.”

Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor says making the list is a great way of showing Frederick being a full-service city, having something available for everyone, even food.

“It’s just another value add for the community in a way to differentiate ourselves,” O’Connor said. “And to sell ourselves to people who are looking for a community that has that kind of diverse food options available.”

Silmi says whatever a person’s diet may be, having vegan-friendly options can set a city apart as an inclusive place to visit or live.