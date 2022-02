FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Division of Animal Control has seen a spike in adoptions since they opened their doors to the public six months ago.

Since the start of their 2022 fiscal year back in July of 2021, there have been 518 adoptions which are 13 percent higher than last year.

Along with the increase in adoptions, the animal shelter also sees fewer animals in the shelter.

The shelter hopes that as things get back to normal, their adoptions numbers will continue to increase.