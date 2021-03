ANNAPOLIS, Md (WDVM) -- Lawmakers, activists, and child abuse survivors are trying to push the "Hidden Predator Act" to the Senate for a vote in Wednesday's rally in Lawyer Mall after the bill failed last year due to the early end of the General Assembly.

The "Hidden Predator Act", or SB 134, "Civil Actions - Child Sexual Abuse - Definition and Statute of Limitations", is co-sponsored by Senators Hettleman (D-Baltimore Co), Corderman (R-Washington Co), Elfreth (D-Anne Arundel Co), Feldman(D-Montgomery Co), and Young (D-Frederick Co). The bill aims to remove the statute of limitation in certain civil actions relating to child sexual abuse by providing that a certain action may be filed at any time; it provides a 2-year lookback period and repeals a statute of repose for certain civil actions relating to child sexual abuse.