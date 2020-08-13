Person ran over in Hagerstown, flown to shock trauma for treatment

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A person was run over by a vehicle in Hagerstown on Thursday afternoon and is being flown to shock trauma for treatment.

Washington County dispatch confirmed to WDVM that the incident happened around 12:50 p.m. in the area of North Potomac Street and East Avenue. Responding officials included the Hagerstown Police Department and Community Rescue.

N Potomac St and East Ave in Hagerstown, Maryland. (Google Maps)

This is a developing story and will be updated.

