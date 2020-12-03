Person in bottom of elevator shaft hit by falling debris at Bethesda construction site

Update: The person struck by the falling debris is a man believed to be working in the elevator shaft at the time the debris fell, Maryland Fire and Rescue Public Information Officer Pete Piringer says.
Piringer says that the man was transported to a local medical facility where he is being treated for non life-threatening injuries.
Wisconsin Avenue is now open to traffic.
Bethesda, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Fire and Safety officials say a person was struck by debris that fell from several floors above at a construction site on Wisconsin Avenue in Bethesda.
The person was at the bottom of an elevator shaft, where they are being extricated by emergency personnel.
The incident was reported around 9 a.m.
By 9:40 a.m., Wisconsin Avenue was blocked at Cheltenham Avenue and Middleton Lane by rescue personnel and vehicles.
At this time, there is no further information.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
