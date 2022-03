CLINTON, Md. (WDVM) — One person has been taken to a hospital with life threatening injuries after a fire broke out at a house on the 8000 block of Colonial Ln. in Clinton.

Prince George’s County Fire/EMS responded to the house around 1 p.m. for the structure fire. On the scene, crews located blazes coming from a single family home.

One adult occupant was rescued and taken to a hospital with life threatening injuries.

At this time, the fire is out.