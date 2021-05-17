People in Washington County can now apple for pandemic-related rent and utility help

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — People living in Washington County can now get some help with paying their rent and utilities.

Washington County Community Action Council, Inc. is now accepting applications for the emergency rental assistance program. The assistance can be used for things like rental arrears, prospective rental payments, and other housing-related expenses. Congress created the emergency rental assistance program in December of 2020. Funds are being distributed in Maryland through the Department of Housing and Community Development.

If you’re interested in applying for the program you can contact the Washington County Community Action Council or visit their website.

A grant of over nine million dollars of emergency assistance money was approved for use in Washington County by the Department of Housing and Community Development.