Pentagon police officer indicted on murder charges

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — The off-duty Pentagon police officer involved in the shooting death of two men was indicted on nine counts by a Montgomery County grand jury Thursday.

David Hall Dixon, 40, was indicted on seven counts including two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder and first-degree assault. Dixon was leaving for work in early April when charging documents said he observed individuals breaking into a car.

After he confronted them he began firing multiple shots into the vehicle as they were driving off. Two victims, Dominique Williams and James Lionel Johnson died of their injuries. The driver of the vehicle, Michael Thomas, survived, no charges will be filed against him.

“At the time that this matter took place he was in the state of Maryland, he was not a police officer, he was not acting under police authority, he was acting from the standpoint of the state – he was operating as a private citizen,” said John McCarthy, state’s attorney, Montgomery County.

Dixon was also indicted on two counts of assault for allegedly pointing a gun at a homeless woman inside of his apartment building’s lobby last May. He remains in custody. No trial dates are set.