Pentagon officer held without bond on two murder charges

Family of victim Dominique Williams says they are actively seeking justice

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — A Pentagon police officer is currently being held without bond for the murder of two individuals in Takoma Park last week.

David Hall Dixon was charged with two counts of 2nd-degree murder and attempted 2nd-degree murder, along with other charges. The off-duty Pentagon police officer was leaving for work last Wednesday when he said he observed individuals breaking into a car. The investigation revealed Dixon confronted the individuals and began firing multiple shots into the vehicle as they were driving off.

Two victims, Dominique Williams and James Lionel Johnson died of their injuries. During the hearing, a Montgomery County circuit court judge granted Dixon’s request to waive the right to bond review. Dixon faces up to 180 years in prison.

Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy said, “Mr. Dixon enjoyed no police powers in Maryland. He was not acting as a police officer in any of these incidences.”

The preliminary hearing is on May 7.

The same officer had multiple incidents prior to last week’s deadly shooting, including pointing a gun at a woman in 2020. Additional criminal charges have been filed against Dixon.