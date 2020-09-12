Pediatric Movement Center opens new location in Frederick

Sessions can include playing with toys to work on developmental handling skills, using swings and climbing structures to improve balance and bilateral coordination.

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A sensory gym and therapy clinic for kids has opened a second location in Frederick, making their services accessible to more patients.

Christina Snyder and her husband, Brian, opened the first Pediatric Movement Center in Hagerstown four years ago. The second location gives Snyder and her team the ability to treat more patients with disabilities and will cut down the commute for others.

Snyder, who has been a physical therapist for almost a decade, opened the center to make therapy sessions fun and engaging for her patients. “We do a lot of therapy through play. We have a lot of equipment here, a lot of fun things to use and climb on,” Snyder said.

The therapy sessions last about 45 minutes but can run longer based on the needs of the patient. Sessions can include playing with toys to work on developmental handling skills, using swings and climbing structures to improve balance and bilateral coordination. But their services go beyond helping patients with disabilities; the therapists at the PMC have the ability to treat patients with orthopedic needs such as injury rehabilitation or toe walking.

Kelly Eakin has two twin boys with a neuromuscular genetic condition who regularly visit the PMC. She is thrilled that they have opened a new location closer to her home. The New Market-based family would spend anywhere from 45 minutes commuting to and from the PWC where the boys would participate in three separate therapy sessions.

The new location cuts the travel time in half. “I really would have drove to Hagerstown repeatedly because this team is beyond amazing,” Eakin said.

Eakin also chose the PWC for the unmatched convenience that it provides for her sons. She praised the PWC for having all the therapists that her sons need in one location. “I don’t have to spend time filling different clinics in on what the boys did in speech, and what they did in O.T. and what they did in P.T. because all of their therapists are right here. I just know that they are well taken care of and that they’re going to achieve big things here.”

Physical therapist Courtney Young is the head of operations at the Pediatric Movement Center.”I’m thrilled that we can grow our vision, reach more families, continue to meet the needs of the community and just be a strong support system for families, for kiddos,” she said.