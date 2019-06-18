Pedestrians and drivers encouraged to follow safety laws to prevent accidents

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — With the increased pedestrian traffic in the summertime, officials are reminding the community of the laws and the rules when it comes to crossing streets and accident prevention measures.

Pedestrians are required to cross the street at marked crosswalks. If there is no crosswalk, the pedestrian must yield to cars.

People are also required by law to use designated sidewalks when walking or jogging. If there is no sidewalk, they must walk against traffic.

Drivers are also required to yield to individuals in crosswalks and are urged to stay off electronic devices and pay attention to their surroundings.

“Make sure your lights are on at night. That is something we see a lot of. People drive around with their lights off. That is something very simple to fix,” said Paramedic Cheeks with Halfway Fire Company.

With school being out for the summer, officials also remind parents to talk to their children about staying safe when walking and crossing the street.