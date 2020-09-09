Pedestrian trapped under vehicle in Montgomery County

OLNEY, Md. (WDVM) — A pedestrian was trapped under a vehicle Wednesday morning after a crash in Montgomery County.

Pete Piringer, Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service, says a vehicle jumped the curb and hit a pedestrian Wednesday morning on the 18100 Block of Village Center Drive, near the Dunkin’ off of Olney Sandy Spring Road. That’s the street that runs through the shopping center.

Piringer says the pedestrian was moved from under the vehicle before first responders arrived. One adult was hospitalized. They have not yet been identified.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with LocalDVM.com for updates.

