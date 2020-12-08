Pedestrian struck on I270, all lanes closed

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Fire and Rescue officials say a pedestrian was struck on I270 northbound near I370 main and express lanes between Shady Grove Road and Montgomery Village Avenue. All lanes are blocked on I270 northbound.

Officials say the victim is being treated for “priority one” trauma and has life threatening injuries.

One vehicle struck a jersey wall on the roadway. It is unknown if there are any further injuries.

Traffic Advisory – NB I270 IAO I370, Main/Express lanes, ALL LANES BLOCKED https://t.co/CwOBb4KGEc pic.twitter.com/eVnVnYf5mE — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) December 8, 2020