Pedestrian struck on I270, all lanes closed

Maryland
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Fire and Rescue officials say a pedestrian was struck on I270 northbound near I370 main and express lanes between Shady Grove Road and Montgomery Village Avenue. All lanes are blocked on I270 northbound.

Officials say the victim is being treated for “priority one” trauma and has life threatening injuries.

One vehicle struck a jersey wall on the roadway. It is unknown if there are any further injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

