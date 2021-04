MARYLAND (WDVM) — A pedestrian on the Baltimore Washington parkway was struck by a car and seriously injured early Thursday morning, officials say.

The collision closed northbound lanes prior to the MD 202 ramp for two hours.

A US Park Police spokesperson told WDVM that officers responded to the collision at 4:30 a.m. The pedestrian was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver stayed on the scene.