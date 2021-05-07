Pedestrian struck, killed in Woodbridge collision

WOODBRIDGE, Md. (WDVM) — A man was struck and killed Thursday night on Minnieville Road in Woodbridge, police say.

Police say a man driving east on Minnieville struck a 56-year-old man crossing the street near the intersection of Noblewood Plaza. The man was not crossing within a crosswalk, police say.

The man was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The man has not been identified by police.

The driver of the car remained on the scene and police say speed, alcohol or drug use were not factors in the crash.