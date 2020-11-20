Pedestrian struck, killed in North Bethesda

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police say a pedestrian was struck and killed in North Bethesda early Friday morning.

Police say they responded to a call at 5:09 a.m. for a serious collision on Rockville Pike at Grosvenor Lane. Police say a pedestrian was crossing Rockville Pike northbound from Grosvenor Lane when they were struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on Rockville Pike.

Police identified the victim as James Eugene White Jr., 74, of North Bethesda. White was pronounced dead on the scene. Police say the driver was not injured in the collision.

Police say the incident is still under investigation, and there is no further information available at this time.