Pedestrian struck, killed in Clinton

CLINTON, MD (WDVM) — Maryland State Police say a pedestrian was struck and killed Friday morning in Clinton, Maryland.

State police say officers responded around 7 a.m. to a crash at Branch Avenue at Surratts Road. Police say a woman tried to cross Branch Avenue outside of a crosswalk when she was struck by a vehicle traveling south, she was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say the driver of the vehicle stopped the car and stayed at the scene for emergency personnel. The driver was not charged with any traffic violations.

Police say there is evidence that the woman was struck by other vehicles after she was initially hit, but other drivers did not stay on the scene.

Police say the woman was not carrying identification, and remains unidentified.

Southbound Branch Avenue was closed for about 2 hours after the incident, but is now open.

Investigation into the incident is still ongoing, and there is no further information at this time.