Pedestrian struck, killed in Aspen Hills

ASPEN HILL, Md. (WDVM) — A 63-year-old woman was struck and killed by a car while crossing a street late Wednesday night in the area of Aspen Hills, Montgomery County Police say.

Police say they responded to the collision around 11 p.m. at Georgia Avenue in the area of Rippling Brook Drive. The pedestrian, identified by police as Claire Weissmeyer of Silver Spring, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators believe Weissmeyer was struck while she was attempting to cross the north lanes of Georgia Avenue when the vehicle struck her. Police say the driver was not injured.