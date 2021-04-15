Pedestrian struck, killed by car on I-495 in College Park

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland State Police say a male pedestrian was struck and killed late Wednesday night on I-495 in College Park.

Police say they responded to northbound I-495 at Kenilworth Avenue shortly before midnight. Upon arrival they found the driver, a witness and the pedestrian. The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators believe the pedestrian was attempting to cross the road when he was struck. He was wearing dark clothing and no reflective garments.

Police say the driver showed no signs of impairment. The pedestrian has not been identified and an investigation is ongoing.