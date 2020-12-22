Pedestrian struck in Wheaton Tuesday morning

Maryland
Posted: / Updated:
081718_MONTGOMERY COUNTY POLICE_1534530850365.jpeg.jpg

WHEATON, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police say they are investigating a pedestrian collision they consider to be serious early Tuesday morning. The collision closed two roads.

Police say they received a call just before 4 a.m. Tuesday for the collision on University Boulevard West at Georgia Avenue. Police say the pedestrian is an adult man.

The southbound lane of Georgia Avenue at University Boulevard West is closed, and the eastbound lane of University Boulevard West at Grandview Avenue is closed.

Investigation into the collision is ongoing, and there is no further information at this time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories