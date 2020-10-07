Pedestrian struck by motor vehicle in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, Md. ( WDVM ) — On Tuesday, in Williamsport, Maryland, a fatal collision left one person dead.

Around seven thirty p-m police arrived to the area of Virginia avenue and Donelson drive with reports of a pedestrian being hit by a motor vehicle.

The deceased is known to be an adult man. However – no names have been released.

Donelson drive is currently closed and police are asking the public to avoid the area..

This story is developing and we will continue to bring you more information as it unfolds.