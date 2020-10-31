Pedestrian killed on Pennsylvania Ave in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A Hagerstown man is dead after being struck on Friday night on Pennsylvania Avenue.

At around 9 PM, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 13,600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue for a report of a pedestrian that was struck by a car travelling northbound.

The Sheriff’s Office determined at the time of the incident that it was not only very dark but the victim, 32-year-old Jonathan Silverman, was standing in the middle of the road was wearing dark clothing.

When officers arrived on the scene, Cpl. Carly Hose, public information officer of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, explained that there were off-duty EMTs already performing life-saving measures on Silverman but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene.

Cpl. Hose highlighted that the stretch of roadway where Silverman was struck is not very well lit, potentially making it very difficult for the driver to see the victim in the road.

Cpl. Hose also stated that an accident reconstructionist was called to the scene but the Sheriff’s Office is still awaiting the results.

This is a developing story and will be updated.