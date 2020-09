SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver in Silver Spring just after 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Montgomery County Police confirm it happened in the area of University Boulevard and Langley Drive.

Police say the adult male victim was taken to a hospital where he later died.

MCPD says additional information about the crash will be released.

This is a developing story