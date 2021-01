HILLANDALE, Md. (WDVM) — A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash Friday night in Montgomery County, police confirm.

It happened along New Hampshire Avenue in the Hillandale area around 8:15 p.m., MCPD says.

On Twitter, the department said its officers are searching for a blue or gray, 2007 or 2008 Nissan with damage to the front driver’s side in connection with the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.