UPDATE: 26-year-old killed in early morning crash, closing portion of I-83 Southbound for three hours

UPDATE (10 a.m.): The victim has been identified as Gleb Volkov, 26, of New York, NY.

PIKESVILLE, Md. (WDVM) – Maryland State Police are investigating a pedestrian crash killing one person, and shutting down a portion of I-83 Southbound for three hours early Friday morning.

Right before 2:50 a.m. MSP responded to Interstate 83 Southbound north of Northern Parkway for a car crash.

MSP preliminary investigation shows a Range Rover was traveling in the left lane of I-83 Southbound when it hit a pedestrian walking from the median across the road. The man was declared dead on the scene by Baltimore County paramedics.

Investigators said around 2:30 a.m., a ride share driver was driving north on I-83 when a suspected intoxicated and unruly passenger began physically attacking the driver and trying to get him to run off the road. This prompted the driver to call 911 to report the passenger. When he pulled over at Ruxton Rd. on I-83, that’s when the passenger fled from the car. When troopers got in touch with the ride share driver for the description of the passenger, they found that it matched that of the deceased pedestrian victim.

For approximately three hours, I-83 Southbound between Ruxton Rd. and Northern Parkway was closed following the fatal pedestrian crash.

MSP is continuing to investigate the crash.

For more local stories and news tips, follow @EliseKimTV on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.