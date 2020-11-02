Pedestrian killed in Derwood collision

DERWOOD, Md. (WDVM) — Detectives from the Collision Reconstruction Unit are investigating a morning crash that killed one pedestrian on Shady Grove Road, Montgomery County police say.

Officials say they responded to a call for the accident at 5:55 a.m., the driver stayed at the scene for emergency responders to arrive.

Shady Grove Road between Epsilon Drive and Briardale Road has been closed for further investigation, police say.

The identity of the pedestrian and the driver have not been released. There is no new information at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.