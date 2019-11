FROSTBURG, Md. (WDVM) — A pedestrian has been hospitalized following a motor vehicle crash in the city of Frostburg.

Around 6 p.m. on Saturday, city police responded to a reported accident along East Main Street, between Maple and Broadway Streets. Upon arrival, officers learned a vehicle travelling eastbound on main street had struck a pedestrian who was crossing a crosswalk.

The pedestrian has been transported to the Western Regional Medical Center for treatment.