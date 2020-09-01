Pedestrian hit in Silver Spring Tuesday morning

Maryland

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — UPDATE: One person was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday Morning, per Pete Piringer.

Pete Piringer, Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, says it happened before 10:30 a.m. on the 12000 Block of Georgia Avenue, near Henderson Avenue.

Investigators have not said if the driver who hit the pedestrian was arrested.

Update – Georgia Avenue, pedestrian struck, @MCFRS_EMIHS transporting 1 adult NLT injuries

This is a developing story. Stick with LocalDVM.com for updates.

