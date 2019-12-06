Pedestrian hit by car flees the scene, comes back only to leave in handcuffs

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– A pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle in downtown Hagerstown fled the scene only to later return and end up in handcuffs Friday night.

According to police, a driver traveling northbound on Locust Street started to make a right turn onto East Washington, but changed his mind and stayed in the lane.

Witnesses told police the driver ended up hitting a pedestrian. The pedestrian fled the scene only to return moments later and was not cooperative with officers, witnesses and people around the area, and was detained. It happened around 5 p.m.

“Pedestrian left the scene on his own power and came back, so we have a combination set up for him at the police department so we can try and get his story in a safe and comfortable environment,” said Hagerstown Police Patrol Sgt. Ed Plummber.

The crash is still under investigation.