Pedestrian fatally hit by a train

Maryland

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Prince George’s County Police are investigating after a train struck and killed a pedestrian on Monday night.

Law enforcement was on the scene throughout the night and early into Tuesday morning investigating the crash at Kenilworth Avenue and 52nd Avenue. According to a preliminary report from Prince George’s County officials, the collision happened around 11:35 p.m. and an adult man died as a result.

Investigators are still working to confirm the cause of the fatal crash.

