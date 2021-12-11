Paws & Claus: Pet photoshoots with Santa donates proceeds to animal rescue organization

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — It’s that time of year when holiday cards are filling up our mailboxes. Some pet owners in Washington county were able to include their furry family members in their cards this year.

The mid-Atlantic veterinary hospital hosted Santa himself to pose with pooches all for a good cause. The hospital partnered with the Mid-Atlantic German Shepherd Rescue for the photoshoot sessions for local pooches.

The Mid-Atlantic German Shepherd Rescue is a non-profit dedicated to German Shepherds and German Shepherd mixes through fostering and adoptions. All of the donations from Saturday’s photoshoots will go directly to the animal rescue group.

Jocelyn Fortson, center director at Mid-Atlantic Veterinary Hospital, says the event is not only a great way to remind pet owners to schedule their checkups for their pets but to spread awareness about the work of the Mid-Atlantic German Shepherd Rescue.

“We just love to support a good cause. There are tons of pets that don’t have homes so we’re just really trying to promote getting some donations to them that way some pets can find some homes this holiday season,” Fortson said.

Since 1999, the Mid-Atlantic German Shepherd Rescue has helped over 4,000 dogs find their forever homes across Delaware, Pennsylvania, and the DMV area.