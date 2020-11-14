Pause of in-person learning upsets WCPS parents

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — As cars rolled up to school campuses across the area, some dissatisfied parents picked up their children for the last time in the near future.

Friday was the last day of in-person classes for Washington County Public Schools before a mandated three-week pause. The County is switching over to online learning, and in-person classes are scheduled to resume on Monday, Dec. 7.

The decision was made due to a rise in coronavirus cases specifically in the Washington County area. Despite case numbers spiking across the country and the state of Maryland, Washington County Public Schools superintendent Dr. Boyd Michael insisted that his choices were based solely on the status of Washington County.

“[The decision] was driven solely by the increased cases here in Washington County,” Michael said in a phone interview. “We’re not going to follow concerns statewide or nationwide. We’re going to obviously keep an eye on what’s going on here in Washington County and react to those metrics.”

Although the switch was incited by higher levels of infection in the area where the schools are located, parents and caregivers in the area were still displeased with the change.

“I can’t really understand why we should stop the school,” said Mrs. Lissouck, a Washington County parent. “And it’s a shame because they really enjoyed coming to school every day. We are tired of being indoors.”

Some concerned members of the community questioned what the switch back to online learning would mean for families, especially those without adults who can stay at home during the day.

“If you’ve got a working mom and dad, you’ve got an issue,” said Gordon Fairman, a local caregiver. “Because now they have to make arrangements, both financially and emotionally, to find somebody they can trust — and they can afford — to take care of their children.”

Faculty and staff members of the schools, while disappointed by the need to switch back to online learning, tried to remain optimistic about the coming weeks.

“[Students] have kind of fine-tuned — and I think parents and teachers have, too — their technology-savviness,” said Scott Woods, principal of Rockland Woods Elementary School. “So I think the transition back, although bittersweet, I think it’ll be smoother than any transition we have had.”

One staff member mentioned that, with such socially-oriented holidays such as Thanksgiving and Christmas coming up, he would not be surprised if the pause gets extended past the originally-planned three weeks.

“I have a feeling it’s probably going to be extended a couple of weeks, at least through the new year,” said Cody Waldron, a physical educator at Rockland Woods Elementary School. “We will probably have a lot of families that are travelling to and from, maybe going to different states, being with large groups of families. So it probably would not be the most wise decision to come back right before that.”

Above all, the superintendent wants parents to know that the school system’s main goal is to get the students back to school in the least harmful way possible.

“We know our children are struggling, and we are focused on them academically, socially, and emotionally,” said Michael. “We want to meet their needs. We obviously need to meet their needs when it’s safe, and have them return to school as soon as possible.”