Passenger killed in UTV crash

NEW WINDSOR, Md. (WDVM) — One person is dead after a utility terrain vehicle (UTV) crashed Saturday morning.

Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) deputies were dispatched to Buffalo and Barnes Road south of New Windsor, Maryland, near the Frederick-Carroll County line just after midnight.

Jennifer Diane Krantz, 57, from Mount Airy, died from her injuries at the scene. Dale Alan Arnold, 55, also from Mount Airy, was the driver of the UTV. Emergency medical services said that Arnold only received minor injuries.

FCSO Traffic Unit deputies believe alcohol and speeding were both factors in the collision. Criminal charges are pending.

Anyone who saw the crash or who may have information about the happenings is asked to contact Corporal Nathan Rector at 301-600-6490. Reference case 21-044350.